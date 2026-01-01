Dispensaries accepting cash in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi
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- MEDRootdown - Bay St. Louis1.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
From the very first time I went here they were the friendliest, most informed AND most important they had the very best deals in town. I am retired and this medication is not covered under Medicare so this very important to me. I love the way they communicate their specials and their convenient location.read full review
- MEDFirefly CannabisPickup30.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDCultivaRx31.6 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
"Where Comfort Blooms" At Cultiva RX, comfort blooms in every room, A sanctuary inviting, dispelling all gloom. Though shoes may stay, the urge to connect is clear, To the earth beneath, drawing near. In this haven of ease, where vibes are so right, Feel at home, bask in the light. Cultiva RX beckons, come and see, Where comfort and earth intertwine, so beautifully.read full review
- MEDGreen Therapy68.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I’ve never had a bad experience here, 25+ transactions. Everyone I’ve dealt with has been knowledgeable and made solid recommendations. Always a well rounded and ever-changing selection, including heavy hitters and crowd favorites as well as some affordable options. Wide range of products too, beyond the usual flower/carts/gummies, like topicals, sodas, concentrates etc. Old school mom and pop brick and mortar feel but they don’t try to position themselves as more than that.read full review
- MEDCultivated Wellness Dispensary NO.27 dealsPickup69.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDMagnolia Greens1 dealPickup110.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
While my first experience was somewhat lacking, the owner went above and beyond to correct and make their desire for patient service & satisfaction known. My second encounter with Bud-tender Barnes was great and informative. Make sure to check out the selections online as well as in store. A great addition to the cannabis family!read full review
- MEDThe Cannabis CompanyPickup110.5 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
The staff has always been kind helpful people who are knowledgeable about the products which is very helpful while trying to choose the correct medicinal flower for me. The prices are good here and I can always find an affective medicinal strain to treat several things that I have going on from pain to sleepless nights.Much more than that even. It helps with many conditions.read full review
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