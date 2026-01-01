Medical marijuana dispensaries in Booneville, Mississippi
Results 1-30 of 1538
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MEDCloud 9 Cannabis - Tupelo3 dealsPickup27.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Just wanted to say been coming here for a while and it's the place for price, selection, quality, and quantity. But the main thing about clould 9 is the people that work here they go above and beyond to help you and somehow make you fill like your family. There is a big place in my heart for these people without them I would not be able to afford my medicine and I'm seriously disabled it's people like Joe and his mom that keep me believing life still has meaning thank yall for what you do. Jesse Azlin your loyal customer.read full review
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins57.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
All Dispensary results
- MEDBlaze1 dealPickup29.4 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I love this dispensary. Everyone is so friendly, and they are very knowledgeable about their products. Fair prices, and daily discount menu. For such a small town, they have a better selection than most of Tupelo. Anything you need specifically, they will always do their best to get for you. Nothing but good things to say about this place and the people that own and run it.read full review
- MEDReleaf by CannaMiss - Tupelo27.7 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
- MEDFive Star Medical Company2 dealsPickup78.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDThe Magg Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins80.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.