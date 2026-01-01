Indigenous-owned dispensaries in Brandon, Mississippi
Results 1-30 of 34
All Dispensary results
- MEDKush Vibez10.9 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
I’ve visited several dispensaries in the year I’ve had my MMJ card, and Kush Vibez by far is my favorite place to go. They always have top-notch quality product, served up by friendly, knowledgeable budtenders, at the best prices I’ve seen in town. Special days like Flower Fridays lead to even better discounts. Every product seems to get its days on the calendar. It’s a relaxed, low-key environment that makes getting your medicine, however you take your medicine, an easy process.read full review
- Flor Medica7 dealsDeliveryPickup361.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- Emerald OrganicsPickup425.4 mi awayPreorder until 12pm CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
- INDIGENOUSGreat Smoky Cannabis Company444.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Stopped by 3 times now. Love this place. Edibles are a great quality, and flower is potent. The joints were rolled a little tight bc of the stickiness, but the flower is a good quality. Tried the Blackberry Kush vape, and it is fantastic. The hits are gentle but give strong effects. Will be back as soon as possibleread full review
- MEDEmerald Alley OKC2 dealsPickup484.8 mi awayClosed until 11:30am CT
This place is one of my favorite spots to go! Every strain I have bought from here is really good and hits nicely. The employees are always friendly and helpful and they have great price points. I was in here the other day and they have some NEW 2gm carts that are BOTH Sativa & Indica (you just need to switch it on the pen) I plan to go buy one soon. I was told they would be about $25 OTD!!!!read full review
- MEDElite Cannabis Farms387.3 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MEDKind Origin Cannabis Dispensary421.2 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
this place is absolutely gorgeous on the inside as well as the outside.the gentleman that helped me today was an absolute blast to talk with.he was kind and patient with me as it was my first time in there buying something for myself like ever.i told the gentleman what I was looking for right down to the last detail and he came through for me.and even gave me some good recommendations on what to get and or try.which by the way I am so glad I did because it's all amazing.i will definitely send friends family and even co workers their way for business any time.i definitely give this place if I could a 100 star rating in my honest opinion.read full review
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