Latinx-owned dispensaries in Brookhaven, Mississippi
Results 1-22 of 22
All Dispensary results
- Flor Medica7 dealsDeliveryPickup317.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDDoozy DispensaryPickup484.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- TerpHaus449.3 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I'm not big on dispensaries for multiple reasons, but I'm glad I took the time to venture in here and check them out. It's always refreshing to see good people running a good business. They've got a nice variety to choose from, with good prices as well. They've won my business, and I'll be recommending them to friends, and anyone else I know that's looking for a place like this as wellread full review
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