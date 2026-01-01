Pet friendly dispensaries in Byram, Mississippi
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- MEDIgnite DispensaryPickup14.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
I absolutely love this dispensary. The employees are amazing! They are very knowledgeable and super friendly! The overall vibe is just incredible, carefree, happy, and fun. They also have a great selection of products. Anything you want they got it. I cannot wait to go back highly recommend!!read full review
- MEDMary Jane & Herb's78.9 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
They get the strains I need. The website menu is more detailed about the sell days. The staff is cool. The owner is in there a lot. I've met most the growers I like at the functions there. I go probably 4 or 5 times a month. Plus they'll comp you older product for free sometimes. It's best to check the website or else it's kinda overwhelming the at first. When you learn what type strain you want go from there. They had like 5 different og kush types. Really cool building with little traffic on the street. You're never stuck in traffic getting there or leaving the parking area.read full review
- MEDGreen Therapy79.2 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I’ve never had a bad experience here, 25+ transactions. Everyone I’ve dealt with has been knowledgeable and made solid recommendations. Always a well rounded and ever-changing selection, including heavy hitters and crowd favorites as well as some affordable options. Wide range of products too, beyond the usual flower/carts/gummies, like topicals, sodas, concentrates etc. Old school mom and pop brick and mortar feel but they don’t try to position themselves as more than that.read full review
- MEDThe Magg Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins139.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins158.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
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