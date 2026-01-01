Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Byram, Mississippi
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- Perfect Plant Hemp Co335.5 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This company is amazing. Just received my first order today, 3 days early. First, customer service is of the best out there. Specifically, Anna, stayed on top of my order, answered my questions and provided me with constant updates. Anna was more efficient and professional than most people i encounter. I look forward to being a regular with Perfect Plantread full review
- Happy Hemp Farmacy342.0 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
- Flor Medica7 dealsDeliveryPickup345.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- Grass Roots346.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup348.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- High Fidelity Cannabis Co.DeliveryPickup348.4 mi awayPreorder until 11am CT
- Green Stop Wellness - Northwest FWYPickup349.6 mi awayPreorder until 11am CT
Okay...I went back pretty quickly to get more of that Gumbo while it was on sale, along with that I got some Pineapple Express. The 2 are different, Gumbo = indica and Pineapple Express = sativa. Love the Gumbo in the evening as recommended in reviews and at the moment I can't recall where else I read when to smoke it. That said, I am here to talk about the Blue Dream. This is another sativa hybrid and I freaking love it! I will be buying some more. The high is, I am stoned... no doubt about it, BUT my mind is so sharp. It is definitely a strange blend of highs. I feel like this is what lucid dreaming would be like!! Get you some, sit back and enjoy....but don't buy it all, leave me some.read full review
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