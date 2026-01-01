Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Canton, Mississippi
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- MEDBragg Canna of Mississippi - High Street22.7 mi away
- LLEAF Dispensary323.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup363.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup373.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDDoozy DispensaryPickup468.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDMedical Man Wellness Dispensary2 dealsPickup478.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The fact that Jesse is very knowledgeable about every strain and product in his shop, his prices are almost unbeatable, and I’m never disappointed with any of the product. 10 out of 10 I recommend anyone looking for the best dispensary did I mention that he has won several awards It’s a reason why get in there and shop.read full review
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