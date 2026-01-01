Disability-owned dispensaries in Canton, Mississippi
Results 1-15 of 15
All Dispensary results
- LLEAF Dispensary323.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- Flor Medica7 dealsDeliveryPickup370.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDMedical Man Wellness Dispensary2 dealsPickup478.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The fact that Jesse is very knowledgeable about every strain and product in his shop, his prices are almost unbeatable, and I’m never disappointed with any of the product. 10 out of 10 I recommend anyone looking for the best dispensary did I mention that he has won several awards It’s a reason why get in there and shop.read full review
- MEDThe House of Mother Earth381.6 mi away
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