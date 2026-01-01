Veteran-owned dispensaries in Columbus, Mississippi
Results 1-30 of 59
All Dispensary results
- MEDReleaf by CannaMiss - Tupelo56.4 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
- MEDMagnolia Healing1 dealPickup213.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- LLEAF Dispensary214.2 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- Carolina Hemp Cabinet444.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
5 STARS!! The CHC Crew have the best customer service and product knowledge! Been a customer for some years now and the owners and their staff (plus great quality inventory) are the reason why! THEY APPRECIATE THEIR CUSTOMERS AND IT SHOWS! Never a disappointment! BEST IN TOWN HANDS DOWN!read full review
- Weeziez - Davis St.489.2 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
- MEDDabbs Cannabis Dispensary - Philadelphia64.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
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