Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Corinth, Mississippi
Results 1-30 of 1166
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MEDCloud 9 Cannabis - Tupelo3 dealsPickup46.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Just wanted to say been coming here for a while and it's the place for price, selection, quality, and quantity. But the main thing about clould 9 is the people that work here they go above and beyond to help you and somehow make you fill like your family. There is a big place in my heart for these people without them I would not be able to afford my medicine and I'm seriously disabled it's people like Joe and his mom that keep me believing life still has meaning thank yall for what you do. Jesse Azlin your loyal customer.read full review
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins67.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
All Dispensary results
- MEDFive Star Medical Company2 dealsPickup84.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDThe Magg Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins99.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)18 dealsPickup106.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDThe Green Standard Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins109.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Kennett (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup125.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- Perfect Plant Hemp Co125.5 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This company is amazing. Just received my first order today, 3 days early. First, customer service is of the best out there. Specifically, Anna, stayed on top of my order, answered my questions and provided me with constant updates. Anna was more efficient and professional than most people i encounter. I look forward to being a regular with Perfect Plantread full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.