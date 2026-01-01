Arab/Middle Eastern-owned dispensaries in Corinth, Mississippi
Results 1-16 of 16
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- RECStar Buds - Riverside13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins478.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- JARS Cannabis - New Buffalo Exit 1144 dealsPickup482.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My wife and I stopped by JARS for the first time, and we had an awesome experience. Lydia J, our budtender, was super friendly and helpful. She took her time explaining everything and helped us pick out some great pre-rolls and hash rosin. The selection was solid, and Lydia’s recommendations were perfect for what we were looking for. We left feeling really happy about our choices. If you’re new or just looking for good advice, definitely ask for Lydia J. She made the whole experience easy and enjoyable!read full review
- Exotics Dispensary (THC-A & CBD)DeliveryPickup75.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I like that is 7 minutes away from my home plus the schedule till midnight make it easier if you forget to buy early and that place it is very well located at 11 pm that place was lit people actively buying. A little loud but I guess it was the end of the shift so no big deal about it I will be doing the same.read full review
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