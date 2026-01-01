Veteran-owned dispensaries in Corinth, Mississippi
Results 1-30 of 72
All Dispensary results
- MEDReleaf by CannaMiss - Tupelo46.8 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
- LLEAF Dispensary164.1 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MEDMagnolia Healing1 dealPickup312.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- Carolina Hemp Cabinet428.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
5 STARS!! The CHC Crew have the best customer service and product knowledge! Been a customer for some years now and the owners and their staff (plus great quality inventory) are the reason why! THEY APPRECIATE THEIR CUSTOMERS AND IT SHOWS! Never a disappointment! BEST IN TOWN HANDS DOWN!read full review
- RECBisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)7 deals455.7 mi awayClosed until 6am CT
- RECStar Buds - Riverside13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins478.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- RECBisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary20 dealsPickup in under 30 mins482.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup483.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- REC7Engines Cannabis DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins490.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
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