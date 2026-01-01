Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Corinth, Mississippi
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- Perfect Plant Hemp Co125.5 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This company is amazing. Just received my first order today, 3 days early. First, customer service is of the best out there. Specifically, Anna, stayed on top of my order, answered my questions and provided me with constant updates. Anna was more efficient and professional than most people i encounter. I look forward to being a regular with Perfect Plantread full review
- LLEAF Dispensary164.1 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- Happy Hemp Farmacy178.3 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
- Grass Roots181.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- Golden Pond CannabisPickup265.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- Vape Lab1 dealPickup273.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
This was my first time visiting and I had a great experience. The staff was friendly and helpful, the atmosphere was welcoming, and the quality of the products really stood out. Everything was smooth from start to finish. I would definitely recommend this place and I will be back. Eagles Brooke Golf & Country Club Residentread full review
- The Green Leaf 8285 dealsPickup in under 30 mins291.7 mi awayPreorder until 12pm ET
- Asheville Dispensary337.1 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
I shop here often, both online and in store. It’s a great space, the flower is consistently fantastic, and the prices are reasonable. The location is perfect, especially with Plant Bar inside. When they host events, it’s even better, as you can enjoy the infused drinks from Plant Bar while you’re there. My favorite dispensary.read full review
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