Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Forest, Mississippi
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- Happy Hemp Farmacy298.5 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
- Perfect Plant Hemp Co300.9 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This company is amazing. Just received my first order today, 3 days early. First, customer service is of the best out there. Specifically, Anna, stayed on top of my order, answered my questions and provided me with constant updates. Anna was more efficient and professional than most people i encounter. I look forward to being a regular with Perfect Plantread full review
- Grass Roots302.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- LLEAF Dispensary312.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- Vape Lab1 dealPickup318.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
This was my first time visiting and I had a great experience. The staff was friendly and helpful, the atmosphere was welcoming, and the quality of the products really stood out. Everything was smooth from start to finish. I would definitely recommend this place and I will be back. Eagles Brooke Golf & Country Club Residentread full review
- Golden Pond CannabisPickup373.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- Flor Medica7 dealsDeliveryPickup391.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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