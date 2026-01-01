Woman-owned dispensaries in Fulton, Mississippi
Results 1-30 of 139
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins63.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
All Dispensary results
- MEDThe Magg Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins53.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- LLEAF Dispensary178.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- Happy Hemp Farmacy180.0 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
- Grass Roots183.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MEDMagnolia Greens1 dealPickup221.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
While my first experience was somewhat lacking, the owner went above and beyond to correct and make their desire for patient service & satisfaction known. My second encounter with Bud-tender Barnes was great and informative. Make sure to check out the selections online as well as in store. A great addition to the cannabis family!read full review
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins339.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDMaribis of Springfield (Medical)389.9 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
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