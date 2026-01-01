Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Greenwood, Mississippi
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- MEDThe Green Standard Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins27.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins71.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- MEDFive Star Medical Company2 dealsPickup77.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Pearl (OPENING JANUARY!)2 dealsPickup86.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I love how attentive they are to my needs. They always recommend exactly what I need. I have never encountered an attitude here... only smiles and great professionalism. Star Buds has a deal going on with new products all the time.. OH, and they have BEAUTIFUL glass peices. StarBuds is a one stop shop.. You truly can not beat this dispensary.read full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Monticello14 dealsPickup93.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
- MEDThe Magg Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins100.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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