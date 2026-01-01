Arab/Middle Eastern-owned dispensaries in Greenwood, Mississippi
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- Exotics Dispensary (THC-A & CBD)DeliveryPickup109.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I like that is 7 minutes away from my home plus the schedule till midnight make it easier if you forget to buy early and that place it is very well located at 11 pm that place was lit people actively buying. A little loud but I guess it was the end of the shift so no big deal about it I will be doing the same.read full review
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