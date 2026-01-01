Woman-owned dispensaries in Greenwood, Mississippi
Results 1-30 of 176
All Dispensary results
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins71.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- MEDThe Magg Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins100.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDMagnolia Greens1 dealPickup135.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
While my first experience was somewhat lacking, the owner went above and beyond to correct and make their desire for patient service & satisfaction known. My second encounter with Bud-tender Barnes was great and informative. Make sure to check out the selections online as well as in store. A great addition to the cannabis family!read full review
- LLEAF Dispensary292.5 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- Happy Hemp Farmacy293.3 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
- Grass Roots297.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins367.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup379.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
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