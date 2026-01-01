Dispensaries accepting cash in Greenwood, Mississippi
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- MEDThe Green Standard Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins27.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDBest Bud + Cannabis DispensaryPickup47.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Best Buds + in Kosciusko Ms is the best dispensary that I've been to in Mississippi hands down. The budtenders are so great and all of them are so knowledgeable and work together beautifully. Best Buds Kosciusko Ms should be an example for what cannabis dispensaries should be known forread full review
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins71.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- MEDFive Star Medical Company2 dealsPickup77.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDIgnite DispensaryPickup78.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
I absolutely love this dispensary. The employees are amazing! They are very knowledgeable and super friendly! The overall vibe is just incredible, carefree, happy, and fun. They also have a great selection of products. Anything you want they got it. I cannot wait to go back highly recommend!!read full review
- MEDStar Buds - Pearl (OPENING JANUARY!)2 dealsPickup86.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I love how attentive they are to my needs. They always recommend exactly what I need. I have never encountered an attitude here... only smiles and great professionalism. Star Buds has a deal going on with new products all the time.. OH, and they have BEAUTIFUL glass peices. StarBuds is a one stop shop.. You truly can not beat this dispensary.read full review
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