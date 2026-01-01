Veteran-owned dispensaries in Horn Lake, Mississippi
Results 1-30 of 88
All Dispensary results
- LLEAF Dispensary246.1 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MEDMagnolia Healing1 dealPickup322.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- Weeziez - Davis St.418.9 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
- MEDEmerald Alley OKC2 dealsPickup424.6 mi awayClosed until 11:30am CT
This place is one of my favorite spots to go! Every strain I have bought from here is really good and hits nicely. The employees are always friendly and helpful and they have great price points. I was in here the other day and they have some NEW 2gm carts that are BOTH Sativa & Indica (you just need to switch it on the pen) I plan to go buy one soon. I was told they would be about $25 OTD!!!!read full review
- RECBisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)7 deals465.3 mi awayClosed until 6am CT
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup486.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- RECStar Buds - Riverside13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins490.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- RECBisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary20 dealsPickup in under 30 mins491.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
- MEDReleaf by CannaMiss - Tupelo88.5 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
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