Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Iuka, Mississippi
Results 1-30 of 480
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MEDCloud 9 Cannabis - Tupelo3 dealsPickup45.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Just wanted to say been coming here for a while and it's the place for price, selection, quality, and quantity. But the main thing about clould 9 is the people that work here they go above and beyond to help you and somehow make you fill like your family. There is a big place in my heart for these people without them I would not be able to afford my medicine and I'm seriously disabled it's people like Joe and his mom that keep me believing life still has meaning thank yall for what you do. Jesse Azlin your loyal customer.read full review
All Dispensary results
- MEDReleaf by CannaMiss - Tupelo47.6 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
- MEDThe Green Standard Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins117.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)18 dealsPickup124.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Kennett (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup144.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- LLEAF Dispensary149.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- Happy Hemp Farmacy160.2 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
- MED & RECCODES - Cape Girardeau (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins188.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The best in town. BY FAR. I'm not wealthy by any means. And I will spend more money for the same product. And its all because of there customer service. Cody or Kody is amazing and if I knew the other 2 or 3 I always see in the drive thru. I'd sure shout them out as well. These guys are always in a good mood. Always respectful, polite, and helpful. I've been upset because I'm impatient. And no matter how I act. They treat me with the some respect and kindness. I wish I could afford to tip these guys like I want too. I hope this helps that crew get a raise. Because they deserve it! Greg A.read full review
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