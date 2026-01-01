Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Iuka, Mississippi
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- MEDThe Magg Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins91.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- LLEAF Dispensary149.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MEDIgnite DispensaryPickup202.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
I absolutely love this dispensary. The employees are amazing! They are very knowledgeable and super friendly! The overall vibe is just incredible, carefree, happy, and fun. They also have a great selection of products. Anything you want they got it. I cannot wait to go back highly recommend!!read full review
- MEDMary Jane & Herb's250.0 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
They get the strains I need. The website menu is more detailed about the sell days. The staff is cool. The owner is in there a lot. I've met most the growers I like at the functions there. I go probably 4 or 5 times a month. Plus they'll comp you older product for free sometimes. It's best to check the website or else it's kinda overwhelming the at first. When you learn what type strain you want go from there. They had like 5 different og kush types. Really cool building with little traffic on the street. You're never stuck in traffic getting there or leaving the parking area.read full review
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins310.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup326.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
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