Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Jackson, Mississippi
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- MEDBragg Canna of Mississippi - High Street0.7 mi away
- LLEAF Dispensary344.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup355.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup378.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- MEDDoozy DispensaryPickup471.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDMedical Man Wellness Dispensary2 dealsPickup481.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The fact that Jesse is very knowledgeable about every strain and product in his shop, his prices are almost unbeatable, and I’m never disappointed with any of the product. 10 out of 10 I recommend anyone looking for the best dispensary did I mention that he has won several awards It’s a reason why get in there and shop.read full review
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