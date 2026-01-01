Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Kosciusko, Mississippi
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- MEDThe Green Standard Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins51.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDKush Vibez57.2 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
I’ve visited several dispensaries in the year I’ve had my MMJ card, and Kush Vibez by far is my favorite place to go. They always have top-notch quality product, served up by friendly, knowledgeable budtenders, at the best prices I’ve seen in town. Special days like Flower Fridays lead to even better discounts. Every product seems to get its days on the calendar. It’s a relaxed, low-key environment that makes getting your medicine, however you take your medicine, an easy process.read full review
- MEDStar Buds - Pearl (OPENING JANUARY!)2 dealsPickup63.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I love how attentive they are to my needs. They always recommend exactly what I need. I have never encountered an attitude here... only smiles and great professionalism. Star Buds has a deal going on with new products all the time.. OH, and they have BEAUTIFUL glass peices. StarBuds is a one stop shop.. You truly can not beat this dispensary.read full review
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