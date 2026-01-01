Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Magee, Mississippi
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- MEDStar Buds - Pearl (OPENING JANUARY!)2 dealsPickup35.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I love how attentive they are to my needs. They always recommend exactly what I need. I have never encountered an attitude here... only smiles and great professionalism. Star Buds has a deal going on with new products all the time.. OH, and they have BEAUTIFUL glass peices. StarBuds is a one stop shop.. You truly can not beat this dispensary.read full review
- MEDIgnite DispensaryPickup42.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
I absolutely love this dispensary. The employees are amazing! They are very knowledgeable and super friendly! The overall vibe is just incredible, carefree, happy, and fun. They also have a great selection of products. Anything you want they got it. I cannot wait to go back highly recommend!!read full review
- MEDCultivated Wellness Dispensary NO.27 dealsPickup42.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDMary Jane & Herb's44.0 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
They get the strains I need. The website menu is more detailed about the sell days. The staff is cool. The owner is in there a lot. I've met most the growers I like at the functions there. I go probably 4 or 5 times a month. Plus they'll comp you older product for free sometimes. It's best to check the website or else it's kinda overwhelming the at first. When you learn what type strain you want go from there. They had like 5 different og kush types. Really cool building with little traffic on the street. You're never stuck in traffic getting there or leaving the parking area.read full review
- MEDGreen Therapy44.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I’ve never had a bad experience here, 25+ transactions. Everyone I’ve dealt with has been knowledgeable and made solid recommendations. Always a well rounded and ever-changing selection, including heavy hitters and crowd favorites as well as some affordable options. Wide range of products too, beyond the usual flower/carts/gummies, like topicals, sodas, concentrates etc. Old school mom and pop brick and mortar feel but they don’t try to position themselves as more than that.read full review
- MEDThe Cannabis CompanyPickup47.7 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
The staff has always been kind helpful people who are knowledgeable about the products which is very helpful while trying to choose the correct medicinal flower for me. The prices are good here and I can always find an affective medicinal strain to treat several things that I have going on from pain to sleepless nights.Much more than that even. It helps with many conditions.read full review
- MEDBragg Canna of Mississippi - High Street39.3 mi away
- MEDKush Vibez42.3 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
I’ve visited several dispensaries in the year I’ve had my MMJ card, and Kush Vibez by far is my favorite place to go. They always have top-notch quality product, served up by friendly, knowledgeable budtenders, at the best prices I’ve seen in town. Special days like Flower Fridays lead to even better discounts. Every product seems to get its days on the calendar. It’s a relaxed, low-key environment that makes getting your medicine, however you take your medicine, an easy process.read full review
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