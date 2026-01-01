Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Magee, Mississippi
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- MEDBragg Canna of Mississippi - High Street39.3 mi away
- LLEAF Dispensary348.4 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup366.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup416.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
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