Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in McComb, Mississippi
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- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup311.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- LLEAF Dispensary409.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup439.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - BlancoPickup480.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Just good folks who know their stuff. Popped into Texas Hill Country Vape needing a new tank after mine crapped out. The manager Alexis hooked me up quick – no fuss, no pushing fancy gear I don't need. She was even able to save me a few bucks by throwing in a deal after I was ready to pay sticker price. Place is clean, no annoying music or weird smells. It honestly feels more like a place that's trying to be a part of the community, rather than some sketchy head shop vibe. They stand behind their product's quality and their recommendations have been spot on, which is always a nice peace of mind. If you're around Blanco and want honest help without all the smoke and mirrors, this is your spot. Solid people.read full review
- MEDDoozy DispensaryPickup497.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDBragg Canna of Mississippi - High Street75.1 mi away
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