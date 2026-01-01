Dispensaries with senior discounts in Pascagoula, Mississippi
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- MEDFirefly CannabisPickup17.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDCultivaRx15.8 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
"Where Comfort Blooms" At Cultiva RX, comfort blooms in every room, A sanctuary inviting, dispelling all gloom. Though shoes may stay, the urge to connect is clear, To the earth beneath, drawing near. In this haven of ease, where vibes are so right, Feel at home, bask in the light. Cultiva RX beckons, come and see, Where comfort and earth intertwine, so beautifully.read full review
- MEDRootdown - Bay St. Louis47.1 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
From the very first time I went here they were the friendliest, most informed AND most important they had the very best deals in town. I am retired and this medication is not covered under Medicare so this very important to me. I love the way they communicate their specials and their convenient location.read full review
- MEDMary Jane & Herb's81.4 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
They get the strains I need. The website menu is more detailed about the sell days. The staff is cool. The owner is in there a lot. I've met most the growers I like at the functions there. I go probably 4 or 5 times a month. Plus they'll comp you older product for free sometimes. It's best to check the website or else it's kinda overwhelming the at first. When you learn what type strain you want go from there. They had like 5 different og kush types. Really cool building with little traffic on the street. You're never stuck in traffic getting there or leaving the parking area.read full review
- MEDCultivated Wellness Dispensary NO.27 dealsPickup83.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Pearl (OPENING JANUARY!)2 dealsPickup161.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I love how attentive they are to my needs. They always recommend exactly what I need. I have never encountered an attitude here... only smiles and great professionalism. Star Buds has a deal going on with new products all the time.. OH, and they have BEAUTIFUL glass peices. StarBuds is a one stop shop.. You truly can not beat this dispensary.read full review
- MEDIgnite DispensaryPickup167.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
I absolutely love this dispensary. The employees are amazing! They are very knowledgeable and super friendly! The overall vibe is just incredible, carefree, happy, and fun. They also have a great selection of products. Anything you want they got it. I cannot wait to go back highly recommend!!read full review
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