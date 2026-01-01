Dispensaries with student discounts in Pearl, Mississippi
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- MEDKush Vibez7.7 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
I’ve visited several dispensaries in the year I’ve had my MMJ card, and Kush Vibez by far is my favorite place to go. They always have top-notch quality product, served up by friendly, knowledgeable budtenders, at the best prices I’ve seen in town. Special days like Flower Fridays lead to even better discounts. Every product seems to get its days on the calendar. It’s a relaxed, low-key environment that makes getting your medicine, however you take your medicine, an easy process.read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)18 dealsPickup270.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Kennett (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup274.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup322.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECCODES - Cape Girardeau (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins350.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The best in town. BY FAR. I'm not wealthy by any means. And I will spend more money for the same product. And its all because of there customer service. Cody or Kody is amazing and if I knew the other 2 or 3 I always see in the drive thru. I'd sure shout them out as well. These guys are always in a good mood. Always respectful, polite, and helpful. I've been upset because I'm impatient. And no matter how I act. They treat me with the some respect and kindness. I wish I could afford to tip these guys like I want too. I hope this helps that crew get a raise. Because they deserve it! Greg A.read full review
- MED & RECCODES - Jackson (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins353.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Springfield West (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins385.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- Weeziez - Davis St.391.9 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
- MEDFine Fettle - Athens (Med)404.3 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
- MEDHappy Bud1 dealPickup415.7 mi awayPreorder until 10:30am CT
I appreciate that this shop is slightly secluded in that it has a private parking lot, and is just on the out of town line in my opinion. Just makes it more discreet. The shop itself is cute, cozy without being crowded. Love the drive thru window!!!!! They said I could put my order in here and drive thru to pick up. AND get a discount! I love the mids, sativas. The budtender showed me several different options on different price levels. I was kept entertained by the two little dogs. It was clean, organized, easy to figure out prices and to navigate. Will be making this this spot! 10/10 would recommend.read full review
- MEDMango Cannabis - Harvard Ave2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins424.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Man you know what meme where you tell your bud tender you need something specific and they hook you up?? WELL KEITH IS THE MAN!!! seriously. My friend is currently going through a horrible messy divorce, he suggested a strain for the ex husband and an amazing one for the ex wife to be! Seriously could not thank him enough!! Seriously if Keith sees this you are the bomb!!!read full review
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