Dispensaries with parking on-site in Philadelphia, Mississippi
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- MEDDabbs Cannabis Dispensary - Philadelphia0.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MEDThe Magg Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins64.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDIgnite DispensaryPickup65.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
I absolutely love this dispensary. The employees are amazing! They are very knowledgeable and super friendly! The overall vibe is just incredible, carefree, happy, and fun. They also have a great selection of products. Anything you want they got it. I cannot wait to go back highly recommend!!read full review
- MEDStar Buds - Pearl (OPENING JANUARY!)2 dealsPickup68.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I love how attentive they are to my needs. They always recommend exactly what I need. I have never encountered an attitude here... only smiles and great professionalism. Star Buds has a deal going on with new products all the time.. OH, and they have BEAUTIFUL glass peices. StarBuds is a one stop shop.. You truly can not beat this dispensary.read full review
- MEDThe Green Standard Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins80.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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