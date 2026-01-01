Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Starkville, Mississippi
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- MEDThe Magg Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins22.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDCloud 9 Cannabis - Tupelo3 dealsPickup57.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Just wanted to say been coming here for a while and it's the place for price, selection, quality, and quantity. But the main thing about clould 9 is the people that work here they go above and beyond to help you and somehow make you fill like your family. There is a big place in my heart for these people without them I would not be able to afford my medicine and I'm seriously disabled it's people like Joe and his mom that keep me believing life still has meaning thank yall for what you do. Jesse Azlin your loyal customer.read full review
- MEDDabbs Cannabis Dispensary - Philadelphia50.5 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MEDReleaf by CannaMiss - Tupelo57.4 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
- MEDThe Green Standard Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins62.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins75.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- MEDFive Star Medical Company2 dealsPickup104.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDIgnite DispensaryPickup107.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
I absolutely love this dispensary. The employees are amazing! They are very knowledgeable and super friendly! The overall vibe is just incredible, carefree, happy, and fun. They also have a great selection of products. Anything you want they got it. I cannot wait to go back highly recommend!!read full review
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