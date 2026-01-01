Dispensaries with industry discounts in Tupelo, Mississippi
Results 1-30 of 285
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins46.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
All Dispensary results
- MEDReleaf by CannaMiss - Tupelo1.4 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
- MEDThe Green Standard Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins72.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDFive Star Medical Company2 dealsPickup75.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Greenwood2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins100.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)18 dealsPickup142.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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