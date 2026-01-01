Dispensaries with industry discounts in Water Valley, Mississippi
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- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins17.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- MEDThe Green Standard Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins28.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDFive Star Medical Company2 dealsPickup37.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDReleaf by CannaMiss - Tupelo53.1 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Monticello14 dealsPickup129.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
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