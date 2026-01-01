Dispensaries with industry discounts in Waveland, Mississippi
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- MEDRootdown - Bay St. Louis2.9 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
From the very first time I went here they were the friendliest, most informed AND most important they had the very best deals in town. I am retired and this medication is not covered under Medicare so this very important to me. I love the way they communicate their specials and their convenient location.read full review
- MEDFirefly CannabisPickup33.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDThe Cannabis CompanyPickup110.1 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
The staff has always been kind helpful people who are knowledgeable about the products which is very helpful while trying to choose the correct medicinal flower for me. The prices are good here and I can always find an affective medicinal strain to treat several things that I have going on from pain to sleepless nights.Much more than that even. It helps with many conditions.read full review
- MEDStar Buds - Pearl (OPENING JANUARY!)2 dealsPickup144.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I love how attentive they are to my needs. They always recommend exactly what I need. I have never encountered an attitude here... only smiles and great professionalism. Star Buds has a deal going on with new products all the time.. OH, and they have BEAUTIFUL glass peices. StarBuds is a one stop shop.. You truly can not beat this dispensary.read full review
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