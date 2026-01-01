Dispensaries with student discounts in Waveland, Mississippi
Results 1-30 of 133
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- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)18 dealsPickup405.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Kennett (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup413.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDFine Fettle - Athens (Med)429.4 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
- MEDGoldflower - Ocala439.5 mi awayClosed until 7am ET
Very nice clean store, they greet you as soon as you walk in. Didn’t have an issue finding my online orders, plus informed me of deals going on. Since I was first time buyer they also informed me of the discounts I could get (I was getting items on sale so I couldn’t add that to the checkout).read full review
- MEDGoldflower - Bradenton455.8 mi awayClosed until 7am ET
- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup466.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- Weeziez - Davis St.471.1 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
- MEDThe Mint Cannabis - St Augustine482.1 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
This store is in a great location by the water. Very clean inside with plenty of seating Incase you just want to chill and read about all their products. Buds are not very high in THC but terps are definitely there. Love the kief and live bubble hash they pretty much always have in stock. You can't go wrong with visiting this store and enjoying the sales they have to offerread full review
- MED & RECCODES - Cape Girardeau (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins485.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The best in town. BY FAR. I'm not wealthy by any means. And I will spend more money for the same product. And its all because of there customer service. Cody or Kody is amazing and if I knew the other 2 or 3 I always see in the drive thru. I'd sure shout them out as well. These guys are always in a good mood. Always respectful, polite, and helpful. I've been upset because I'm impatient. And no matter how I act. They treat me with the some respect and kindness. I wish I could afford to tip these guys like I want too. I hope this helps that crew get a raise. Because they deserve it! Greg A.read full review
- MED & RECCODES - Jackson (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins489.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDThe Mint Cannabis - Longwood493.4 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
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