Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Mississippi
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- MEDIgnite DispensaryPickup43.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
I absolutely love this dispensary. The employees are amazing! They are very knowledgeable and super friendly! The overall vibe is just incredible, carefree, happy, and fun. They also have a great selection of products. Anything you want they got it. I cannot wait to go back highly recommend!!read full review
- MEDDabbs Cannabis Dispensary - Philadelphia32.6 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MEDKush Vibez43.7 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
I’ve visited several dispensaries in the year I’ve had my MMJ card, and Kush Vibez by far is my favorite place to go. They always have top-notch quality product, served up by friendly, knowledgeable budtenders, at the best prices I’ve seen in town. Special days like Flower Fridays lead to even better discounts. Every product seems to get its days on the calendar. It’s a relaxed, low-key environment that makes getting your medicine, however you take your medicine, an easy process.read full review
- MEDBragg Canna of Mississippi - High Street45.3 mi away
- MEDCultivated Wellness Dispensary NO.27 dealsPickup71.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDThe Green Standard Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins101.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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