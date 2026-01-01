Dispensaries with industry discounts in Mississippi
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- MEDStar Buds - Pearl (OPENING JANUARY!)2 dealsPickup43.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I love how attentive they are to my needs. They always recommend exactly what I need. I have never encountered an attitude here... only smiles and great professionalism. Star Buds has a deal going on with new products all the time.. OH, and they have BEAUTIFUL glass peices. StarBuds is a one stop shop.. You truly can not beat this dispensary.read full review
- MEDDabbs Cannabis Dispensary - Philadelphia32.6 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MEDThe Cannabis CompanyPickup82.5 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
The staff has always been kind helpful people who are knowledgeable about the products which is very helpful while trying to choose the correct medicinal flower for me. The prices are good here and I can always find an affective medicinal strain to treat several things that I have going on from pain to sleepless nights.Much more than that even. It helps with many conditions.read full review
- MEDStar Buds - Greenwood2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins94.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDThe Green Standard Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins101.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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