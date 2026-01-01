Dispensaries with senior discounts in Mississippi
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- MEDStar Buds - Pearl (OPENING JANUARY!)2 dealsPickup43.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I love how attentive they are to my needs. They always recommend exactly what I need. I have never encountered an attitude here... only smiles and great professionalism. Star Buds has a deal going on with new products all the time.. OH, and they have BEAUTIFUL glass peices. StarBuds is a one stop shop.. You truly can not beat this dispensary.read full review
- MEDIgnite DispensaryPickup43.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
I absolutely love this dispensary. The employees are amazing! They are very knowledgeable and super friendly! The overall vibe is just incredible, carefree, happy, and fun. They also have a great selection of products. Anything you want they got it. I cannot wait to go back highly recommend!!read full review
- MEDMary Jane & Herb's71.1 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
They get the strains I need. The website menu is more detailed about the sell days. The staff is cool. The owner is in there a lot. I've met most the growers I like at the functions there. I go probably 4 or 5 times a month. Plus they'll comp you older product for free sometimes. It's best to check the website or else it's kinda overwhelming the at first. When you learn what type strain you want go from there. They had like 5 different og kush types. Really cool building with little traffic on the street. You're never stuck in traffic getting there or leaving the parking area.read full review
- MEDCultivated Wellness Dispensary NO.27 dealsPickup71.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Greenwood2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins94.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDThe Green Standard Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins101.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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