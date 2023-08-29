Medical marijuana dispensaries in Mississippi
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- MEDStar Buds - Pearl (OPENING JANUARY!)2 dealsPickup43.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I love how attentive they are to my needs. They always recommend exactly what I need. I have never encountered an attitude here... only smiles and great professionalism. Star Buds has a deal going on with new products all the time.. OH, and they have BEAUTIFUL glass peices. StarBuds is a one stop shop.. You truly can not beat this dispensary.read full review
- MEDIgnite DispensaryPickup43.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
I absolutely love this dispensary. The employees are amazing! They are very knowledgeable and super friendly! The overall vibe is just incredible, carefree, happy, and fun. They also have a great selection of products. Anything you want they got it. I cannot wait to go back highly recommend!!read full review
- MEDBest Bud + Cannabis DispensaryPickup49.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Best Buds + in Kosciusko Ms is the best dispensary that I've been to in Mississippi hands down. The budtenders are so great and all of them are so knowledgeable and work together beautifully. Best Buds Kosciusko Ms should be an example for what cannabis dispensaries should be known forread full review
- MEDDabbs Cannabis Dispensary - Philadelphia32.6 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
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Frequently asked questions
Is cannabis legal in Mississippi?
Yes. Medical marijuana is legal for prescribed patients in Mississippi.
Where can I smoke medical marijuana in Mississippi?
In Mississippi, medical marijuana must be consumed in a private residence. Smoking or consuming marijuana in public places is illegal.
Is weed decriminalized in Mississippi?
No. Cannabis is not decriminalized in Mississippi. In fact, Mississippi has some of the harshest penalties for possession of cannabis in the country. Even medical marijuana patients must be very careful to ensure they remain in the framework of cannabis legality.
Does Mississippi accept out-of-state medical cards?
Mississippi does accept out of state medical marijuana cards, however patients must register with the state of Mississippi before making any purchase.
How much medical weed can I buy in Mississippi?
Medical marijuana patients in Mississippi can purchase up to 84 grams of cannabis per month.
How old do I have to be to get a medical card in Mississippi?
To apply for a Medical Marijuana Card in Mississippi, you must be a legal resident and at least 18 years old.