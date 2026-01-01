Indigenous-owned dispensaries in Mississippi
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- MEDKush Vibez43.7 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
I’ve visited several dispensaries in the year I’ve had my MMJ card, and Kush Vibez by far is my favorite place to go. They always have top-notch quality product, served up by friendly, knowledgeable budtenders, at the best prices I’ve seen in town. Special days like Flower Fridays lead to even better discounts. Every product seems to get its days on the calendar. It’s a relaxed, low-key environment that makes getting your medicine, however you take your medicine, an easy process.read full review
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