Woman-owned dispensaries in Mississippi
Results 1-21 of 21
All Dispensary results
- MEDMagnolia Greens1 dealPickup82.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
While my first experience was somewhat lacking, the owner went above and beyond to correct and make their desire for patient service & satisfaction known. My second encounter with Bud-tender Barnes was great and informative. Make sure to check out the selections online as well as in store. A great addition to the cannabis family!read full review
- MEDThe Magg Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins97.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins140.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
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