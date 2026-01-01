Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Mississippi
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- MEDStar Buds - Pearl (OPENING JANUARY!)2 dealsPickup43.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I love how attentive they are to my needs. They always recommend exactly what I need. I have never encountered an attitude here... only smiles and great professionalism. Star Buds has a deal going on with new products all the time.. OH, and they have BEAUTIFUL glass peices. StarBuds is a one stop shop.. You truly can not beat this dispensary.read full review
- MEDKush Vibez43.7 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
I’ve visited several dispensaries in the year I’ve had my MMJ card, and Kush Vibez by far is my favorite place to go. They always have top-notch quality product, served up by friendly, knowledgeable budtenders, at the best prices I’ve seen in town. Special days like Flower Fridays lead to even better discounts. Every product seems to get its days on the calendar. It’s a relaxed, low-key environment that makes getting your medicine, however you take your medicine, an easy process.read full review
- MEDCultivated Wellness Dispensary NO.27 dealsPickup71.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDGreen Therapy72.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I’ve never had a bad experience here, 25+ transactions. Everyone I’ve dealt with has been knowledgeable and made solid recommendations. Always a well rounded and ever-changing selection, including heavy hitters and crowd favorites as well as some affordable options. Wide range of products too, beyond the usual flower/carts/gummies, like topicals, sodas, concentrates etc. Old school mom and pop brick and mortar feel but they don’t try to position themselves as more than that.read full review
- MEDMagnolia Greens1 dealPickup82.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
While my first experience was somewhat lacking, the owner went above and beyond to correct and make their desire for patient service & satisfaction known. My second encounter with Bud-tender Barnes was great and informative. Make sure to check out the selections online as well as in store. A great addition to the cannabis family!read full review
- MEDThe Cannabis CompanyPickup82.5 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
The staff has always been kind helpful people who are knowledgeable about the products which is very helpful while trying to choose the correct medicinal flower for me. The prices are good here and I can always find an affective medicinal strain to treat several things that I have going on from pain to sleepless nights.Much more than that even. It helps with many conditions.read full review
- MEDStar Buds - Greenwood2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins94.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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