Find medical dispensaries near Mississippi
Loading results
Frequently asked questions
Yes. Medical marijuana is legal for prescribed patients in Mississippi.
In Mississippi, medical marijuana must be consumed in a private residence. Smoking or consuming marijuana in public places is illegal.
No. Cannabis is not decriminalized in Mississippi. In fact, Mississippi has some of the harshest penalties for possession of cannabis in the country. Even medical marijuana patients must be very careful to ensure they remain in the framework of cannabis legality.
Mississippi does accept out of state medical marijuana cards, however patients must register with the state of Mississippi before making any purchase.
Medical marijuana patients in Mississippi can purchase up to 84 grams of cannabis per month.
To apply for a Medical Marijuana Card in Mississippi, you must be a legal resident and at least 18 years old.