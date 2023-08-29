Find medical dispensaries near Mississippi

Frequently asked questions

Is cannabis legal in Mississippi? Yes. Medical marijuana is legal for prescribed patients in Mississippi.

Where can I smoke medical marijuana in Mississippi? In Mississippi, medical marijuana must be consumed in a private residence. Smoking or consuming marijuana in public places is illegal.

Is weed decriminalized in Mississippi? No. Cannabis is not decriminalized in Mississippi. In fact, Mississippi has some of the harshest penalties for possession of cannabis in the country. Even medical marijuana patients must be very careful to ensure they remain in the framework of cannabis legality.

Does Mississippi accept out-of-state medical cards? Mississippi does accept out of state medical marijuana cards, however patients must register with the state of Mississippi before making any purchase.

How much medical weed can I buy in Mississippi? Medical marijuana patients in Mississippi can purchase up to 84 grams of cannabis per month.