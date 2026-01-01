Veteran-owned dispensaries in Belton, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 83
All Dispensary results
- MEDEmerald Alley OKC2 dealsPickup284.0 mi awayClosed until 11:30am CT
This place is one of my favorite spots to go! Every strain I have bought from here is really good and hits nicely. The employees are always friendly and helpful and they have great price points. I was in here the other day and they have some NEW 2gm carts that are BOTH Sativa & Indica (you just need to switch it on the pen) I plan to go buy one soon. I was told they would be about $25 OTD!!!!read full review
- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins325.8 mi awayPreorder until 7am CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup372.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- RECBisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)7 deals386.2 mi awayClosed until 6am CT
- RECBisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary20 dealsPickup in under 30 mins400.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
- RECStar Buds - Riverside13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins411.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- Weeziez - Davis St.438.5 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
- REC7Engines Cannabis DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins478.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- MEDHerbal Bud Healers178.3 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Desirea is pretty cool, every time I go in there we have good conversations and she makes great recommendations. I’ve gone to other dispensaries in the area and I’m not gonna lie, this one’s my favorite! Their flower has good quality and good prices, same with their pre rolls. And they have deals for every day of the week!read full review
- MEDFighting Flower195.6 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Amazing little place in Catoosa! super clean and friendly budtenders. They have some of the best flower and prices ive seen in Tulsa. Everything is $5g or if you want an ounce its only $100. You can't beat that. They already have 420 deals going on. Fire flower and will be back! Thank you Brian and April for helping me out.read full review
- MEDHigh Rollers Dispensary - Broken Arrow202.5 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Just had an awesome trip to spot! The location is super convenient, and the store is always on point – clean and packed with all kinds of goodies. The entrance has this cool vibe that sets the tone. Shoutout to Tyler, the budtender – he's the real MVP. Knowledgeable, helpful, and welcoming – he made sure I got exactly what I needed. Specials are lit and add some fun to the mix. Plus, they've got a solid safety game – gotta ring the bell to roll in. My selection? A+ satisfaction. Big ups to this spot and the featured artwork displayed!read full review
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