Dispensaries with student discounts in Branson, Missouri
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- MED & REC3Fifteen - Branson West (CLOSED)9.2 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I have to say, I have been to a lot of dispensaries across this country and 315 Primo in Branson West is my absolute favorite place! Not only do they have great prices, their staff is unbeatable! Everyone I've ever encountered there is amazing, they're always smiling, I've never had anyone have an attitude, it's a great environment, great people, great products! Staff is knowledgeable about product availability, strain information & lineage & they're honest with you about what they like and don't. When you have an environment like they do, it's easy to drive the extra 40 minutes to spend your money where the business is exceptional & so are the people! You know who you are! Love y'all! -Audrey Roseread full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Springfield West (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins38.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup74.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Mindenmines (Med/Rec)23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins95.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
All the staff are GREAT…the online ordering is super fast and you get alerts to your phone when ya order is filled and ready for pickup…so if ya haven’t been there yet and ya 420 friendly…swing by…GREAT inventory and easy and well informed kiosks on strains…potency…and effects…love this place…I’m there several times a week!!!!read full review
- MEDMango Cannabis - Harvard Ave2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins155.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Man you know what meme where you tell your bud tender you need something specific and they hook you up?? WELL KEITH IS THE MAN!!! seriously. My friend is currently going through a horrible messy divorce, he suggested a strain for the ex husband and an amazing one for the ex wife to be! Seriously could not thank him enough!! Seriously if Keith sees this you are the bomb!!!read full review
- MED & RECCODES - Raymore (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins165.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Kennett (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup177.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECThe Forest - Kansas CityPickup in under 30 mins182.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Only my 2nd time here but it's my favorite store by far. First time Becky hooked me up and was incredibly helpful. This second time it was the blonde with the great smile that wished me a happy birthday. Oh yeah, but thanks for starting the loyalty rewards the day After my bday. Come on! Only kidding. Best deals and I wish I would have opened my eyes to this place a while ago.read full review
- MED & RECKey Cannabis - KC NorthPickup in under 30 mins189.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I didn't know this dispensary was open. I have seizures, fibro and other "nervous system" problems. They had Illicit Bruce Banner, which is wonderful for all my complaints. When I walked into the dispensary, I was put as ease because the waiting room was relaxing, even with other people sitting and waiting. You don't find this is other dispensaries. I was greeted by the person behind the counter. Very friendly staff. Rewards Program sounds very rewarding, which many dispensaries only pretend to offer . So, I have a new primary dispensary. Thank you Key Cannabis!read full review
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