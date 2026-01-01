Dispensaries with student discounts in Bridgeton, Missouri
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- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - St. Louis CWE (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup11.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
They real nice and even accepted my temporary ID. I have my ID renewed and a different company that also is a dispensary denied me at the door due to them not accepting temp id's. I left a comment on their site so people will know. I got an ounce of some OG hybrid indica dominant and a few puffs and I'm good to go. It's a medicine for me. Anxiety and insomnia.read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Lindbergh (CLOSED)17.0 mi away
I went today for the second time ever. The first time was just to get a pre roll so I was in and out. Today I had to do some math with what I could afford and the lady at the front desk was very kind and helpful with that and was very friendly and welcoming. She made the experience really nice and easy. Plus I got some of their in house brand and it’s amazing. Got some of the Live Badder. Taste amazing and is super smooth.read full review
- RECCloud9- Edwardsville24.5 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
First time being in this dispensary and wow it definitely blew my expectations out of the water! BEAUTIFUL store with huge windows and natural light unlike any of the other dispensaries I’ve visited in the area. Staff had a great vibe and steered me to some new strains I hadn’t tried yet on the IL side. I will be back when I’m in the Edwardsville area 100%!read full review
- MED & RECCODES - Jackson (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins105.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECCODES - Cape Girardeau (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins110.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The best in town. BY FAR. I'm not wealthy by any means. And I will spend more money for the same product. And its all because of there customer service. Cody or Kody is amazing and if I knew the other 2 or 3 I always see in the drive thru. I'd sure shout them out as well. These guys are always in a good mood. Always respectful, polite, and helpful. I've been upset because I'm impatient. And no matter how I act. They treat me with the some respect and kindness. I wish I could afford to tip these guys like I want too. I hope this helps that crew get a raise. Because they deserve it! Greg A.read full review
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