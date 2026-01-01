Dispensaries with an ATM in Buffalo, Missouri
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- MED & RECFlora Farms - Humansville5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins28.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Great Folks and the best products. You really can't ask for a better experience. I purchased the Slurricane Growers Reserve last time. If you have aches or trouble sleeping this works great!! Take 4 hits,watch a movie and then soon enough you'll have a great night's sleep. Best Company and best products. We'll done Flora Farms well done!!read full review
- MED & RECTerrabis - Springfield29.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Great customer service and great quality product. Sometimes their prices are higher than others but they have great deals weekly. And if you're a first time customer you get an additional discount for your next 3 visits. I've never had a problem here and use this club and greenlight as my go to places. Definitely recommend.read full review
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup34.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Springfield West (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins35.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic40.4 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECSquare Grouper Dispensary45.8 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I've never been into the place , I lost my ID , so my wife does the shopping for me, I told my wife over the holidays to go to CODES because they advertised some good prices only to have my wife leave in tears after the lady budtender gave her terrible service, I wasn't happy with the quality , SQUARE GROUPER MORGAN COUNTY cannabis is better than WA.weed, OR weed, CO cannabis, Illinois Cannsbis , Mexican brick weed we all smoked in high school and last but definitely not least Humboldt County weed from Cali.....SQUARE GROUPER will take the Pepsi chsllenge on that shit any day and win hands down. I love you guys thank you. Seriously. Rachells husband.read full review
- MED & RECHigh Profile - Springfield (CLOSED)31.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECBUDD Dispensary37.5 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
I just want to say that George was the best! He took the time and walked through everything with me! He even found me an extra $7.10 off my purchase! They hooked me up with a smell profs bag, ink pen, stickers, & more! They have the highest percentages of weed at the lake! I’d highly recommend stopping by!read full review
- MED & RECGreen Releaf Weed Dispensary Nevada10 dealsPickup68.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is the only dispensary in this area so people who live around here really don't have a choice unless they want to drive an hour away. When they first opened up rec use here, the flower was old and dry. At least what I was getting was that way. Fast forward to 2025 and everything seems fresh now, but I do tend to look for new additions to the menu and get those. I saw where some people were complaining about price, but I compared the same exact products with dispensaries in KC and the prices are exactly the same. It's been my experience here where most of the staff are very friendly. Maybe not all of them all the time, but everyone has their bad days, so I don't fault them on that. Overall, I'd give this dispensary 4 out of 5 stars. The reason for the missing star is they don't have as large of a selection as other bigger dispensaries. But aside from that, these guys are right on par with everywhere else I've been to as far as staff, price and atmosphere. I'm very glad they are there because if they weren't, everybody would be driving to Joplin or KC all the time.read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Hollister5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins72.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Today I went in to get my goods and I had just gotten out of the hospital and the man that helped me he went above and beyond to help me! He asked if I need a chair and then I forgot to get the debit card from my husband he even went out and got the debit card from my husband! Thank you so so much I appreciate the kindness and the nice man for all his help! Flora farms is the place to go!! I always recommend flora farms to everyone!! Thank you again for all your help!!read full review
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