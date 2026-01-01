Pet friendly dispensaries in Buffalo, Missouri
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- MED & RECTerrabis - Springfield29.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Great customer service and great quality product. Sometimes their prices are higher than others but they have great deals weekly. And if you're a first time customer you get an additional discount for your next 3 visits. I've never had a problem here and use this club and greenlight as my go to places. Definitely recommend.read full review
- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic40.4 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup96.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup101.2 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins122.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
- MED & RECThe Forest - Kansas CityPickup in under 30 mins126.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Only my 2nd time here but it's my favorite store by far. First time Becky hooked me up and was incredibly helpful. This second time it was the blonde with the great smile that wished me a happy birthday. Oh yeah, but thanks for starting the loyalty rewards the day After my bday. Come on! Only kidding. Best deals and I wish I would have opened my eyes to this place a while ago.read full review
- MEDThe Trich Home5 dealsPickup168.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDAmerican Cannabis Company - Stillwater10 dealsPickup242.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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