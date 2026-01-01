Medical marijuana dispensaries in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
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- MED & RECCODES - Cape Girardeau (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins1.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The best in town. BY FAR. I'm not wealthy by any means. And I will spend more money for the same product. And its all because of there customer service. Cody or Kody is amazing and if I knew the other 2 or 3 I always see in the drive thru. I'd sure shout them out as well. These guys are always in a good mood. Always respectful, polite, and helpful. I've been upset because I'm impatient. And no matter how I act. They treat me with the some respect and kindness. I wish I could afford to tip these guys like I want too. I hope this helps that crew get a raise. Because they deserve it! Greg A.read full review
- MED & RECHigh Profile - Cape Girardeau (MED and REC)2.4 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECThrive Anna19.5 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECCODES - Perryville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins34.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDConsume Cannabis Co - Marion (MED)41.3 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This is quite frankly my favorite errand to run every month. I was getting paid once a month by my previous employer so I set my stash up for a once monthly re-up cycle. Not long after I got my medical card I was at my monthly stop when I saw a dog on a leash in the building that was not a service dog. I confirmed with the staff that dogs were allowed in the building and ever since then I have brought my Daniff (English Mastiff x Great Dane) with me. She loves all the staff and they love her back! When we walk in she's jumping on the counter and getting showered with treats before I even get checked in lol. Love the store and the people in it. Great service, great deals, membership points exchangeable for cash, you name it.read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms Chippewa5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins98.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins124.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup136.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MEDDelta Cannabis Co - West MemphisPickup in under 30 mins152.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
This was my 1st dispensary experience in Arkansas. We have a total of 3 in my area. Delta is considered the premier dispensary in the city. I have honestly had great experiences in each one. I love Delta's rewards system, my favorite is double points days on Mon-Weds. Also location, location, location its right off the interstate.read full review
- MEDWYZE Cannabis Dispensary - Horn LakePickup164.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
These guys are so good at their jobs. This is the first dispensary I went to and I was so nervous when I walked in because I didn’t know what to do or anything but they helped me feel at ease right away and even though I spoke at a minimum they got me exactly what I needed, tailored to my needs as a patient. I’ve been sticking primarily with this dispensary location since I became a patient and have strayed very very little. Very professional informative and genuinely ready to help every person that comes in, with equal care and attention.read full review
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