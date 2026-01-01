Pet friendly dispensaries in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
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All Dispensary results
- Perfect Plant Hemp Co167.7 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This company is amazing. Just received my first order today, 3 days early. First, customer service is of the best out there. Specifically, Anna, stayed on top of my order, answered my questions and provided me with constant updates. Anna was more efficient and professional than most people i encounter. I look forward to being a regular with Perfect Plantread full review
- MED & RECShangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup188.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup189.2 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
- MEDStar Buds - Oxford (Medical)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins202.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic216.7 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- LLEAF Dispensary236.7 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MEDThe Magg Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins269.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins271.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
- Happy Hemp Farmacy280.1 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
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